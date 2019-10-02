Near Record Heat Will Continue Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Record heat recorded in Tampa on Wednesday with a high of 93, tying the prior record of 93 from 1986. Overnight will be pleasant with temps in the low 70s and a mostly clear sky.

Thursday will be a very warm day again with near record heat into the low 90s. A Forecast high of 92 will approach records yet again. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected.

Friday will be another warm day with a high near 91 and lots of sunshine. The rain chance is only 10% during the afternoon and evening hours.