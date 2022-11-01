TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. Today’s record at Tampa International Airport is 90 degrees set in 2006. Humidity will be high for early November as well.

Rain chances remain slim this afternoon at just 20%. Many of us will stay dry and toasty. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

A weak front arrives tomorrow afternoon, and the rain chance will be slightly higher at 30%. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening, but some showers linger overnight.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-upper 80s, and it won’t be that much cooler on Thursday after the front passes. We will still be in the mid 80s, but the humidity drops, so it feels more comfortable.

We keep it warm and dry for Friday and Saturday, but the humidity and rain chances increase again early next week.

Tropical Storm Lisa continues to head west in the Caribbean, and it may strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Belize.

