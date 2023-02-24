TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our long stretch of warm and sunny days continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s today.

February 24 seems to be a warm day for us recently. We set the record of 86 on this day last year, and this year we’ll challenge it.

The warm weather continues into the weekend. We’ll have high the mid 80s again on Saturday, but it will be just a few degrees cooler on Sunday. The humidity should be slightly less as well making it feel more comfortable.

We finally have a rain chance on Tuesday as a weak front arrives. Right now, there’s just a 20% chance, and it’s mostly north of I-4.

Temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s even behind the front.