TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs reach the mid 80s. That’s above average, but it’s also the “coolest” day of the week.

Watch for some patchy fog tomorrow morning. Once that fog lifts, it heats up fast, and highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. That’s close to the record high of 88.

In fact, most of this week, we’ll be flirting with record highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain chances are slim to none this week, but we have a better chance of showers this weekend.