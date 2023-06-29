TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The heat will be intense as we head toward the weekend. Today’s highs will be near 95, but it’ll feel closer to 105. Be sure to limit strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.

A few showers form this afternoon, and they’ll generally push south by the evening. The rain will bring some brief relief from the heat.

During the day, the humidity will drop slightly. It will still be quite hot, but you’ll notice it’s a little less steamy this evening.

The lower humidity limits rain chances to just 10% tomorrow. Without the chance for rain, temperatures spike to the mid-upper 90s. Most of us will either tie or break the record high for the day.

Rain chances remain slim for Saturday, but we start to build back those afternoon storms starting Sunday.

Next week will be back to “normal” with highs in the low 90s and a 50% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.