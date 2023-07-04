TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for a hot Independence Day with highs in the mid 90s, and heat index values between 102-110 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 7pm, so be sure to take breaks from the sun at times and stay hydrated.

We’re just one degree away from the record highs today and tomorrow.

The storms that form this afternoon will mostly stay inland and away from the beaches. The rain chance is 30%, and the storms taper off just in time for most of the fireworks displays.

Expect another round of mainly inland afternoon storms tomorrow.

We’ll start to get a few earlier showers to form near the coast by the end of the week. The earlier rain and clouds help hold highs in the low 90s, but it’ll be quite humid.