TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Near record heat will continue for the rest of the week with slim rain chances each day. Temperatures will start out near normal this morning in the upper 70s but warm quickly under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out around 96°, which is just below the record high of 98° in Tampa today.

There is just a 10% chance for a quick passing shower this afternoon. Despite the dry conditions and low rain chances, it will still be humid with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Skies will stay clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s again tonight. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid-90s challenging records each afternoon.

Rain chances will be slim at best each day with a 30% chance on Wednesday and a 20% chance for a few scattered showers on Thursday. The best chance for rain will come not until the middle of next week.

The tropics remain active but currently, none of the active storms pose a threat to the Tampa Bay area.