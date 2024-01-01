TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first cold front of the year passes through late tonight. Ahead of the front, we warm up nicely to near 70 degrees this afternoon with just a 10% chance of a shower.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s, and we hit the upper 60s Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

The second front of the new year brings a higher chance for showers mainly early on Thursday. We are briefly cooler Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before we start warming ahead of the third front.

That front brings the highest rain chance and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

We spend much of the next 8 days with either at or below average temperatures.