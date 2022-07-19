TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mugginess is excessive along the coast this morning thanks to an onshore wind. The southwest wind off the Gulf of Mexico could bring a few showers along the coast this morning.

A few storms will be isolated by midday and then showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, mainly east of I-75 this afternoon. Most spots will dry out this evening.

It will be hot and humid today with highs near 93 degrees but feels like temperatures will be around 106°. It will stay muggy overnight with lows in the low 80s.

The same pattern is in place on Wednesday but overall there will be fewer storms with drier air in place. The normal afternoon thunderstorm activity returns Thursday but the coverage of storms will be low with drier air still in place.

Rain chances begin to increase as we headed to the weekend with the best chance for rain on Sunday as moisture returns. These will be more typical scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

