Muggy Pattern Continues Through The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was another wet and humid day for the Tampa Bay area.

Wednesday morning will be very humid again with dewpoints in the upper 70s and temps in the low 80s. Through the day highs will make it back up into the upper 80s with more clouds than sun around. The rain chance is elevated at 50% with storms starting near the coast and then pushing inland.

Thursday and Friday’s forecast are very similar with rain beginning near the coast and then pushing more inland. Highs will be in the upper 80s again with higher rain chances near 50%.