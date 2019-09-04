Much Drier Air Moving Into The Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly dry and warm tonight with temps dropping only into the low 80s.

Dorian moves toward the Carolina coastline Thursday and much drier air will be pulled in behind it across the Tampa Bay area. Thursday will be mostly sunny without any rain expected. The high temp will be near 91 in Tampa.

Friday will be another day with lots of sunshine and just a few afternoon clouds. The rain chance is only 10% for our inland spots during the afternoon and evening. High temps will be near normal in the low 80s.

Dry air will stick around for the weekend with less than a 10% chance of rain each day.