TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds continue to stream across the state behind the front that pushed south Saturday. Without much sunshine, temperatures will remain relatively steady through the day, and it’ll get chilly after sunset.

When you head to work and school Monday, you’ll need a jacket with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There’s a fast warm up during the day Monday as a warm front lifts back to the north. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We could also see few spotty showers later in the day. This sets the stage for a strong cold front to arrive Tuesday.

Timing of the worst weather looks to be in the afternoon and evening as the line of strong storms pushes south. We have a higher threat for damaging winds, but there’s still a slight risk of a tornado. Hail is the lowest threat, but it’s not out of the question.

Behind the front late Tuesday, an onshore wind may cause some coastal flooding during high tide.

We dry out briefly for Wednesday and most of Thursday, but the active El Nino pattern already has another system arriving late Friday and into Saturday. Thankfully, this system does not look as strong.