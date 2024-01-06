TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is moving through the bay area this morning. It is windy and bringing showers and thunderstorms.

As the front continues to move from north to south across the area, a few storms could be strong to possibly severe. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in some of the strongest storms, but the chance is low.

It will not be an all-day washout and the storms will move south of the area after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds later today, temperatures will be in the mid-70s and it will be breezy. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front this evening and overnight behind the front with temperatures in the upper 50s for Sunday morning.

The cooler air sticks around Sunday afternoon with highs only in the mid 60s and a 20% chance for a few isolated showers south of I-4. Temps will be even chillier to start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s but another system will be knocking on our doorstep.

Monday afternoon rain chances go up for a few showers as a warm front lifts north. It will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. An even stronger cold front comes through on Tuesday afternoon with strong to severe thunderstorms possible.

That front cools us off and quiets us down for Wednesday and Thursday before yet another system moves in for the end of the week and into the weekend. That one will increase rain chances once again and temperatures will warm up before it arrives and cool down after it passes.