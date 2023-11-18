TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s but Sunday will warm into the lower 80s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine for the second half of the weekend. It will stay comfortable with low humidity on Monday as well before moisture moves back in ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will arrive Wednesday and stall out for late week bringing us another round of showers.

Although Thanksgiving won’t be a washout, there could be a few showers around. Temperatures will be cooler for the holiday though with highs only in the lower 70s.