TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast this morning. Then, the rain chance increases to 50% this afternoon. Most of the storms will be east of I-75 later today.

The extra clouds and showers help hold highs to near 90 degrees today. There may be a few lingering downpours into Friday evening, so bring an umbrella out to dinner or a poncho to the high school football games.

We will have afternoon and evening storms around this weekend as well. A slightly better chance on Saturday than Sunday, but the storms develop and push inland with the sea breeze on both days.

Most of next week will be classic September weather with highs in the low 90s and a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

We will also be tracking Hurricane Lee through next week. The most critical time will be when it turns to the north. The farther west it goes before it turns, the more likely places along the US east coast will feel some impacts next week.