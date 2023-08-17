TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers and storms continue to spread onshore from the Gulf of Mexico through the day. The rain chance increases to 70% in the early afternoon.

The extra clouds and showers keep highs in the low 90s, but it will still be quite humid when it’s not raining.

We definitely need this rain. Many spots are experiencing one of the driest years on record so far, and the drought continues to increase for areas closer to the coast.

The weather pattern is similar tomorrow with a 70% rain chance, but the winds change on Saturday.

With a breeze from the east, the storms don’t develop until later in the day. Temperatures spike into the mid 90s before the storms, and the rain that forms pushes toward the Gulf of Mexico as opposed to away from it.

We have another change on Sunday. A tropical wave crosses the state from the Bahamas, and it increases the rain chances back to 70%. It could be a bit gusty at times as well.

Once that wave enters the Gulf of Mexico there is a slight chance for it to organize into a tropical depression, but it will be moving away from us. Much drier air follows that wave for us. Rain chances drop to just 20% on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that may develop, but all signs point to them staying out at sea.