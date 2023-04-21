TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out pleasant with lots of sunshine, and temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. The humidity gradually increases as well, but it still won’t feel too uncomfortable.

There’s just enough moisture around for a 20% rain chance. Most of the rain forms late this afternoon and evening, and it will mainly be east of I-75.

A cold front arrives late tomorrow. It will feel muggier tomorrow ahead of the front, and there’s a 40% chance of storms as the front passes. Watch for a few of the storms to produce some stronger wind gusts.

The humidity drops slightly Sunday, but it’ll still be warm in the mid-upper 80s. The front stalls to our south and begins to lift back north Monday.

With the lingering front, our weather becomes “unsettled” next week. That means that showers are possible any day and at any time during the day.

We certainly need the rain, parts of the Tampa Bay area are now in the Extreme Drought category.