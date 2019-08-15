More Heavy Rain Forecast For The Tampa Bay Area Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch continues for the Tampa Bay area through Friday evening after many days of heavy rain.

Overnight temps will drop into the mid 70s with cloudy skies and more storms possible. Friday morning will be wet again with storms moving onshore.

Friday’s rain chance is high again at 60% due to deep moisture and also an onshore flow in place across the state of Florida. On and Off downpours can be expected through the day with more clouds than sun. Highs will only reach up into the upper 80s.

Saturday we will begin to see this very wet pattern breakdown. The rain chances are best north of I-4 closer to the boundary in the southeast. Overall the storm chance is 40% with a high near 91 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday looks even drier with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.