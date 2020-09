TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight our showers and storms will come to an end, but rain will linger.

Tuesday morning will be dry and warm with temps in the mid 70s. Through the day temps will quickly reach into the low 90s with heavy downpours developing. The storm chance is 50%.

Wednesday’s forecast will be similar with a 50% chance of late day showers and storms. High temps will be in the low 90s again.