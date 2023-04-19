TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Patchy clouds spread across the Tampa Bay area this morning. The humidity remains comfortable, so it should feel nice to start the day.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, which is about average for this time of year. The clouds begin to break up this afternoon, so expect more late-day sunshine.

It should be a pleasant evening with lows in the low-mid 60s.

We start out mostly sunny tomorrow, so it warms up quicker. Highs reach the mid-upper 80s. There may be a stray shower or two in the afternoon, but the rain chance is just 10%. That chance goes up to 20% Friday afternoon, and it will be toasty with highs in the upper 80s.

A front arrives Saturday with our best chance for rain at 40%. The front pushes south early Sunday, so Sunday afternoon should be mostly dry and slightly less humid.

The models are indicating a return to an “unsettled” weather pattern early next week. Passing showers are possible each day, but your lawn likely won’t see rain each day. Highs remain in the mid 80s.