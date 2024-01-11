TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures slowly warm up as clouds thicken through the day. Highs stay in the mid 60s, which is below average.

Watch for a few spotty light showers later this afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts into our area. The passing showers continue overnight and into Friday morning.

Friday will be a much warmer day with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity also increases. There should be a break in the rain during the day on Friday ahead of the approaching cold front.

A line of storms arrives late Friday and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Some stronger storms are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas mainly north of I-4 in the slight risk of severe weather. Some strong, damaging wind gusts are possible. This system looks to be slightly less intense than the one we had Tuesday.

We clear out Saturday, and it will be cooler. Clouds and a few light showers return for Sunday.

Next week, the active weather pattern continues. Watch for a few showers Monday and another cold front Tuesday.