TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s mostly cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 60s across the area. The clouds will linger throughout the day, but a little bit of sunshine will peak through at times.

Temperatures will warm up to near average with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll stay dry this afternoon and dry tonight with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s.

Although we’re a little bit warmer on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s, a cold front arrives Wednesday morning. It will bring a few isolated showers as it passes, and much cooler air will arrive behind it.

Temperatures will be about 10° below average to end the work week with highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper 60s and low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Rain chances will increase again next weekend.