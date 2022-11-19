TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a split weekend with today being the best day to get outside. It’s another cool start out there this morning though but temps will warm up nicely.

There will be more sunshine today with temperatures a bit milder compared to the past couple of days. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 70s. Although there is a very low chance for a quick passing shower, it will be mostly dry.

Sunday will be a much different story. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover later on this afternoon. That’s ahead of the cloudy, cool and rainy Sunday we have in store. Off and on light rain is expected all day Sunday with temperatures in the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Although the rain will taper off Sunday night, the clouds linger through Monday. Temperatures do warm up next week with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be another day with off and on light rain expected all day.

Rain chances come down a little bit for Wednesday but especially for Thanksgiving Day.

More sunshine is expected Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and just a 20% rain chance. Another cold front will move through on Friday with a few showers and drop temperatures again for next weekend.