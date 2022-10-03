TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is cool and comfortable this morning. Sunny skies will allow temps to warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. A few clouds will develop but overall the weather will stay quiet and dry throughout the day.

Skies clear out again tonight and temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 60s. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-80s once again with the quiet weather pattern continuing. There will be a low chance for a stray passing shower Tuesday afternoon as a weak front moves through the area but the chance is very low and most spots will stay dry.

The humidity will stay quite low for this time of the year through the middle and end of the work week. October is the second driest month of the year in Tampa, on average, so rain chances will be few and far between over the next few weeks as we enter the dry season.

There are a couple of tropical waves we are tracking in the Atlantic. The first wave has a high chance of developing as it moves away from the coast of Africa. Long range models keep this storm away from the United States.

The second wave is now an area of interest being called invest-91L and it has a medium chance of developing this week as it moves into the eastern Caribbean. Long range forecast models mostly keep this disturbance well to our south but we are keeping an eye on it.