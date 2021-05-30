MAX DEFENDER8 FORECAST: Summer’s rainy season is here to stay

TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) — Scattered storms will be ongoing through the evening. Mainly staying inland but a storm or two could drift back to the coast in Sarasota and Manatee later on tonight.

All areas will start out much drier Monday morning with mostly clear skies, mild temps in the mid-70s and muggy conditions.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% after 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. Showers will develop inland and drift west through the late afternoon and evening hours toward the coast.

Temps will warm into he low 90s in most spots before any storms arrive.

Rain chances stay elevated each afternoon through the week and into the weekend. The summer rainy season pattern has begun and is here to stay.

We could see the highest coverage of showers and storms on Thursday when deeper tropical moisture arrives bringing widespread storms across the area.

Temperatures will be near normal each day as well with low temps in the mid-70s and high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon.