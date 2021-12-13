MAX DEFENDER 9 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry this week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After breaking a record high temperature this afternoon, temperatures will stay well above average tonight.

Skies will be mostly clear and we should have great weather for the Geminid Meteor shower tonight. Best times to look will be after 3 a.m. (when the moon sets) and before 6 a.m. (near dawn). Look in the darkest sky you can and let your eyes adjust for at least 15 minutes. No telescopes are needed because you’ll want as wide of a view as possible to catch all the meteors streaking across the sky. There is a chance to see 30-50 meteors per hour away from city lights.

While some areas of patchy fog will develop by morning, most spots will be quiet and clear. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s Tuesday morning.

A quick warm-up is in store with temps in the mid-80s again Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with less than a 10% rain chance along the coast. An isolated shower or two is possible east of I-75 in Polk or Highlands County.

The warm and mostly dry weather pattern continues all week. An isolated shower is possible each day mainly inland but chances will be at or less than 10%.

A few more showers are possible Saturday but even then it will not be a washout. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the mid-80s each afternoon. A weak cold front may approach next Tuesday increasing rain chances to a 30% but it will not bring a big cool down.