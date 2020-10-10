MAX DEFENDER 8 WEEKEND FORECAST: Higher humidity with scattered afternoon storms

A muggy Saturday morning underway across the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures are in the upper 70s but Max Defender 8 Radar is dry.

With mostly sunny skies this morning, temperatures will warm fast and while temperatures won’t be as hot as they have been the past couple of days, highs will still be above average. Highs near the coast will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances are higher today with deeper moisture returning. A few showers will develop by midday along the coast but showers and storms will become widespread, mainly inland this afternoon. Along the coast, rain chances will increase to 30% this afternoon, east of I-75 rain chances will be at a 40%.

At the beaches we’ll see passing clouds this morning and a 30% chance for early afternoon downpours. Gulf water temp is at 84 degrees. The marine forecast for Tampa Bay is southerly winds at 15 knots this morning decreasing to 5-10 kt this afternoon. Seas will be 2-4 feet and expect a moderate chop in the bay. High tide is at 7:14 am and low tide is at 4:09 pm.

The combination of more rain, clouds and higher humidity will help keep temps out of the 90s again on Sunday. Rain chances will be a bit higher at 40% most of the afternoon. Storms will be scattered anywhere across the area and it will feel quite humid.

A cold front will be pushed south through the area on Monday as the remnants of Delta move farther northeast into the Tennessee Valley.

Rain chances will be near 30% but drier air will filter in behind it. Highs will be slightly above average, in the mid to upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Delta continues to weaken moving toward and through northern Mississippi this morning. The 5 a.m. advisory has max winds down to 45 mph. Heavy rain is still falling and winds are gusty. Further weakening will occur as the moisture moves into Tennessee and Kentucky. The threat for isolated tornadoes is low to the right of the center.

Swells from Delta will continue to reach our coast this weekend with a high risk for rip currents.

Also, in the tropics, a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of developing over the next 5 days. This remains no immediate threat to land but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

There is also a low chance of development with a tropical wave moving toward the Caribbean. This is no threat to land at this time.