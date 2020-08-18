Max Defender 8 Tuesday Evening Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The evening hours will be fairly quiet again with temps slowly falling into the upper 70s. Overnight an increasing rain chance near the coast.

Wednesday morning there will be downpours near the coast and the rain will move inland through the day. The rain chance is fairly high again at 50% with heavy downpours at times. Highs will be in the upper 80s again with more clouds and the early rain.

Thursday will be a pleasant day with highs into the upper 80s, but the storms will quickly develop by midday. The storm chance is 50%. Friday’s forecast is similar. The rain is mostly in the afternoon and the storm chance is 50% again.