Max Defender 8 Thursday Evening Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight any rain quickly ends and temps will drop back into the upper 70s.

Friday morning will be dry and warm with temps quickly reaching into the low 90s during the afternoon. The rain chance is 30% and the rain will develop after Noon and increase late into the day. The showers and storms will mainly be inland into the evening hours.

Saturday will be another very warm day with highs in the low 90s and the rain chance will be near 30%. Sunday the rain chance is 30% with an onshore flow and morning rain returning.