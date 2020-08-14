Max Defender 8 Thursday Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight any rain quickly ends and temps will drop back into the upper 70s.

Friday morning will be dry and warm with temps quickly reaching into the low 90s during the afternoon. The rain chance is 30% and the rain will develop after Noon and increase late into the day. The showers and storms will mainly be inland into the evening hours.

Saturday will be another very warm day with highs in the low 90s and the rain chance will be near 30%. Sunday the rain chance is 30% with an onshore flow and morning rain returning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss