MAX DEFENDER 8 THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Warm and dry; strong cold front Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures are mild this morning but still feeling pleasant with most spots in the mid 60s. We’ll will warm up fast under mostly sunny skies this morning. Highs today will be near 82 degrees.

A few clouds will develop this afternoon but we’ll stay dry. It will feel a tad muggier throughout the day.

Tonight will be quiet. Lows near 66 degrees. Highs on Friday will top out near 82 degrees again and we’ll still be dry but feeling even more humid.

There is a a very low chance for a few showers over the weekend. Highs will stay well above average, in the low 80s.

A strong cold front will pass through the area Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Most everyone will see the rain.

The front will exit the area by Monday night and colder air will filter in behind it. This will be the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs will be in the 60s and morning lows will be in the upper 40s/low 50s Tuesday through Thursday.