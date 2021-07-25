MAX DEFENDER 8 TAMPA FORECAST: Hot with PM storms Sunday, medium chance of tropical development off east coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another hot and humid day is in store for the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures will warm to near 93° this afternoon.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms after 2:00 p.m. Storms will move in from the northeast passing down through the southwest this evening.

The National hurricane Center is still it highlighting an area of low pressure off of Florida’s East Coast, giving it a medium chance of developing over the next couple of days as it meanders west. A tropical depression could form later today or Monday before it moves on to land.

Regardless of development, minimal impacts are expected in the Tampa Bay area. Rain chances increase to a 50% for Monday, as deeper tropical moisture is pulled up from the south.

Expect a good coverage of storms mainly in the afternoon.

Rain chances will hover at a 40% in the afternoons Tuesday through Thursday before decreasing by the end of the week as an onshore wind pattern redevelops.