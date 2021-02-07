MAX DEFENDER 8 SUPER BOWL FORECAST: Drier and cooler behind morning storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Showers and thunderstorms are moving south through the Tampa area this morning associated with a cold front. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area through 7 am. Several storms contain gusty winds and torrential rain.

There is a slight risk for one or two of these storms to become severe as they move south. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rain will end north of I-4 by 7 am. The rain ends in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota Counties by 10 am and our entire area will be rain free by 1 pm.

The rest of the afternoon will be beautiful with a comfortable north breeze. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will begin to cool off after 1 pm with the northerly winds bringing in slightly cooler and less humid air.

This evening’s forecast looks great for the Superbowl. Temps will be cooling off into the low 60s, skies will be clear and winds will be light.

The cold front that pushes through today will lift back north on Monday, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast and increasing the humidity once again. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Temps stay warm all week, near 80 degrees each afternoon. There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday and Thursday.

A stronger front arrives by the end of the week with a 40% chance for rain Friday and Saturday. This will bring in cooler temps for the weekend.