MAX DEFENDER 8 SUNDAY FORECAST: Warm and humid with scattered storms; Drier air returns this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another muggy morning underway. There are scattered showers on Max Defender 8 radar this morning moving onshore from the Gulf and they’ll be more widespread this afternoon.

There is a 40% rain chance for scattered, passing showers and storms for most of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s and it will feel quite humid.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and expect passing downpours, especially this afternoon. There is still a high risk for rip currents at the beaches. On the water, expect SW winds at 10-15 knots, seas 2 to 4 feet and a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.

Tonight, showers will push south of our area. Expect a dry start to Monday with just a 10% chance for an isolated shower mainly to our north. The cold front that passes today will bring drier air to the area through Thursday, lowering rain chances and dew points. The air will feel a little more comfortable but quite not fall-like.

Some moisture returns by the end of the week but long-range forecast models are hinting at a stronger front coming in, bringing a cooler and drier few days by the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Post-Tropical Delta is moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning bringing heavy rain and some gusty winds to the area. This moisture will continue to move to the northeast through the day today and into tomorrow as it continues to weaken.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave moving through the central Atlantic. There is 10% chance of it developing over the next two days and a 20% chance of developing over the next five days. At this point, there is no major concern for the US because environmental conditions are not favorable for further development beyond five days.

Hurricane season runs through the month of November.