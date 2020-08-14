Max Defender 8 Friday Evening Forecast: 30% Chance Of Rain For Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps on Friday made it up to 92 in Tampa and the rain was very spotty. Through the overnight hours look for it to be dry and very warm.

With a west wind temps will be near 80 degrees Saturday morning and there could be a few showers near the coast. Through the day temps will warm back up into the low 90s, pretty close to normal for mid August. The rain chance is 30% and the better rain chances are for inland locations.

Sunday the rain chance goes up to 40% with more showers and storms streaming onshore from the Gulf. The rain will begin in the morning and be possible in the afternoon and as well. The high temp may stay below 90 degrees because of some of the early rain.

Monday the rain will be fairly isolated with only a 30% chance of storms.

Kyle & Josephine are in the Atlantic and neither are expected to strengthen above a Tropical Storm or make landfall in the United States.