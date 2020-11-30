MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong cold front brings storms early Monday, big cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful finish to the weekend today, we’ve got big changes arriving late tonight in the form of a powerful cold front.

Showers and storms will arrive in areas north of the Bay by around 3-4 AM and will quickly spread southward during the morning hours. A few of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts possible. There is a very small isolated tornado threat and we’ll watch for that closely throughout the morning with Max Defender 8.

Outside of a few isolated showers, most of the rain will wrap up by the early afternoon. Temperatures will actually drop during the afternoon hours as much colder and drier air crashes in behind the cold front.

By Tuesday morning, low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s! Even with full sunshine, the chilly north breeze will hold high temperatures Tuesday down in the low 60s. Wednesday will be the coldest morning since February as low temperatures drop down to around 40 degrees.

Our next cold front will arrive Friday into Saturday bringing another batch of cool air for next weekend.