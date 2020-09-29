Max Defender 8 Forecast:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be warm and clouds will linger. The humidity will keep temps in the upper 70s.

A cold front moves in Tuesday and will bring up our rain chances to 50%. The scattered storms will develop and linger through the late evening hours. High temps will make it into the upper 80s.

Wednesday drier and cooler air will move in and temps will be in the low 80s. The rain chance is only 20% in the first part of the day.

Thursday will be sunny and dry with temps in the mid 80s.