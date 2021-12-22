MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Winter’s chill has arrived for a few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter officially began yesterday, and we are feeling the cool winter air behind a cold front. Highs only reach the upper 60s today, and a breeze from the north will make it feel even cooler.

We could get a few light showers along the coast this morning, but the skies clear out for lots of sunshine by midday. It stays breezy and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tonight will be the coldest night of this cool snap.

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant and still slightly below average. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Christmas Eve starts out cool, but it warms up quickly into the mid 70s. Should be a great day to be outside. Christmas Day will be slightly warmer in the mid-upper 70s, but the humidity stays quite comfortable.

We see a gradual warming trend for next week.