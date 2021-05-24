MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Winds finally relax; humidity stays low

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You may notice a light breeze this morning, but the winds should calm down slightly through the day.

Humidity remains comfortable today with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine, but it should feel nice in the shade and once the sun begins to set.

Staying mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop to near 70 overnight.

With an overall lighter wind pattern, the afternoon sea breeze should form off the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. That will help increase humidity slightly over the next few days.

Highs reach the low 90s tomorrow and Wednesday, but rain chances remain out of the forecast. We do finally have a 10% rain chance Thursday and Friday.