MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Widespread rain possible today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spotty showers continue to push in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning, especially north of I-4. It remain mostly cloudy and humid when it’s not raining. Highs reach the mid 80s today with a breeze from the southwest.

We have a better chance for downpours this afternoon when the rain chance increases to 60%. Some of those storms may produce some gusty winds, especially north of I-4.

Those showers will begin to taper off after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly dry and humid. Highs return to the mid 80s with a front stalled across north Florida.

Saturday’s front will bring extensive rain and possibly strong thunderstorms. The rain chance is 90%, and there is a chance for severe weather as the front passes. Highs will be in the mid 70s with clouds and rain around.

A blast of winter air comes in behind the front. We wake up on Sunday in the low-mid 40s, and highs will only be in the mid 60s. It’s a brief cool-down. Highs get back in the mid-upper 70s early next week.

We are already tracking another good chance of rain late Tuesday.