MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Widespread late day storms expected again Friday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a dry and mild start to the day. Skies are mostly cloudy. Clouds will break up this morning and high temperatures will top out near 89°.

Rain chances will increase to 50% after 3:00 p.m. Expect another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms moving toward the coast late this afternoon and evening. Everyone will dry out overnight and temperatures will fall to 75° by Saturday morning.

Weekend rain chances will be slightly lower than they have been the past couple of days, but showers and thunderstorms will still develop each afternoon and move toward the coast in the evening.

Rain chances on Saturday will be at a 40% and they’ll come down to a 30% for Sunday and Monday. With the slightly lower rain chances, expect warmer temperatures with highs and the low to mid-90s.

Deeper moisture moves back in for middle of next week increasing rain chances back to a 50%.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a strong tropical wave that came off the coast of Africa a couple of days ago. Chances for development are slightly lower this morning, a 20% for the next two days and down to a 30% for the next 5 days.

We will continue to monitor this as it moves west through the southern Atlantic.