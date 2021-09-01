MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Widespread downpours expected for the next two days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A trail of moisture still attached to the remnants of Ida will spread across the state today. Scattered downpours will push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico through the day.

Today’s rain chance is 60%, and some of the rain may be heavy at times. Extra clouds and off and on rain help hold highs in the 80s this afternoon. It will be muggy and breezy as well.

A few showers linger into the night with lows in the mid 70s.

The rain chance remains high on Thursday for more passing downpours coming from the Gulf. Once again, highs will be in the 80s. Rainfall amounts over the two days will be widespread 1-2 inches and some areas may pick up 3+ inches.

We transition out of the rainy pattern on Friday with a 40% chance of more typical afternoon storms. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. Upper level dry air limits the number of storms even more for the weekend. We only have a 30% chance of rain with highs in the low 90s through Labor Day.