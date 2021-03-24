MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Well above average warmth, increasing humidity rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climbed back into the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Expect way above average heat and humidity for the rest of this week as a strong ridge of high pressure develops above us.

Extra high clouds are expected this evening associated with some showers and storms that developed out in the Gulf Of Mexico. We could certainly use some rainfall – but the wet weather will stay to our north this evening and tonight. Temperatures overnight will remain mild only dropping into the mid 60s.

High temperatures will rocket into the mid 80s in coastal areas both Thursday and Friday afternoons. Inland areas could see temperatures in excess of 90 degrees. A persistent south breeze will bump up humidity levels a bit making it feel even warmer.

Well above average warmth will continue through the weekend. A very weak front will pass through early Monday with only tiny shower chances and no cool down. Eventually, another front possible toward the end of next week could bring some better rain chances and cooler air.