MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front passes this evening with few showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is slightly more humid today ahead of a front that arrives this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies, but there should only be a 10% chance of a shower. Southern areas have a slightly better chance at getting some rain.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That’s well above the average of 84. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s.

Winds shift and start coming from the north behind the front this evening. That brings in less humid air for Saturday. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s, but it should feel more comfortable.

The humidity builds again Sunday, so the rain chance goes up to 20% with highs in the mid to upper 80s.