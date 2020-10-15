MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front passes Friday bringing in less humid air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few showers are possible inland this evening otherwise it will be a quiet one. Temperatures will slowly cool into the mid-70s by Friday morning.

Friday will once again feature above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Highs will be near 89 degrees. The best chance to see a shower or two will be south of I-4. A cold front will slowly pass through but it will not affect our temperatures until the weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday morning behind the front and winds will be breezy, out of the northeast. The breeze will filter in some drier air and it will feel noticeably less humid. Temperatures will be touch cooler but still, above average with highs near 86 degrees.

The lower humidity will be short lived as moisture surges back north Sunday. Rain chances go up to 20% for a few showers, mainly south of I-4 during the afternoon. Highs will be back up as well, near 87 degrees.

The relatively quiet weather pattern continues into next week. Temperatures will stay above average and rain chances will be slim to none each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: There are two areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development.

Both currently have a 20% chance of developing over the next five days and neither pose an immediate threat at this time. We will continue to monitor both areas in the days ahead.