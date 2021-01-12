MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front keeps it cloudy with a few showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front is pushing south through the Tampa Bay area this morning. There is a 10% chance of a few light showers, but the sky will remain mostly cloudy through the day.

Even though winds come from the north, it will not be much cooler today. Highs will still be in the upper 60s. Some clouds begin to erode this evening, and overnight lows will be in the low 50s. That’s close to average for mid-January.

Another batch of rain is set to move through tomorrow. The rain chance goes up to 20%, and the clouds linger around. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

The work week ends with mostly dry and mild conditions with highs in the upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

Another cold front arrives Saturday with a few showers, and that front will bring back cooler air for early next week.