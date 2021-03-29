MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front brings a few showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds around through the day today as a weak front arrives and stalls across the Tampa Bay area. There is only 10% chance of a stray shower with this front.

Winds shift from the northeast as the front stalls, so humidity will decrease slightly. Highs should stay in the mid 80s, which is above average for late-March.

The front begins to lift back north Tuesday, so a few showers may develop in the afternoon as well. Keeping the rain chance at 10% Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

The next big change happens Thursday as a stronger front passes. The rain chance is 20%, but much cooler air arrives behind the front. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s, but we stay in the low 70s Friday with a cool breeze.

Easter weekend looks pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.