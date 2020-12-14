MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front brings a few showers; stronger front on the way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds increase this morning ahead of the approaching cold front. Spotty showers are expected with the rain chance going up to 30% along the front. Most areas will pick up less than a half inch of rain.

It will still be warmer than average today with highs in the mid 70s. It will not get much cooler behind the front. We drop into the upper 50s overnight.

Tuesday should be mostly dry and slightly less humid. Highs will be near average in the low 70s.

The stronger front brings a 60% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. This front will push in cooler air. Highs expected in the 60s to end the week.