MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front arrives today, stronger front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a muggy morning with some patchy clouds and fog ahead of a weak front at arrives this afternoon.

Highs reach the low 80s early this afternoon. As the front passes, it will not bring much rain. Better rain chances are south of I-4 this afternoon and early evening. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%.

It will still be mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

A stronger front arrives tomorrow with a 30% chance of mostly light rain. It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 70s, but it gets much cooler tomorrow night.

Most of us drop into the 50s by Sunday morning. Despite sunshine on Sunday, temperatures only climb into the low 70s. A reinforcing cold front comes through without rain on Monday and keeps us cool through the middle of next week.