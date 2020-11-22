MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front arrives Monday, drier air coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Outside of a few isolated showers, it was a much nicer finish to the weekend today with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front arriving Monday will bring another batch of dry and comfortable air to Tampa Bay.

Some low clouds and patchy fog will develop during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will stay mild only falling into the mid 60s by morning.

The front will pass through during the day Monday with only a tiny 10% shower chance, mostly south of I-4. Skies will gradually clear out from north to south as drier air moves in behind the front. High temperatures will remain slightly above average around 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and low humidity levels. Another weak front will bring a small chance of a shower on Thanksgiving Day.