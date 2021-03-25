MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Way above average warmth continues through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cool temperatures of earlier this week are a distant memory at this point. Temperatures this afternoon rocketed all the way into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Tampa Bay area. We’ve got a long run of way above average warmth ahead over the next several days.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Some areas of fog and sea fog are possible by daybreak.

We’ll have a similar day tomorrow to close out this work week with lots of sunshine and high temperatures back in the middle and upper 80s. Inland areas will be hotter reaching the low 90s once again.

This very warm and muggy pattern will continue into the middle of next week. A potential cold front arriving toward the end of next week could eventually bring some cooler temperatures and much needed rain chances.

